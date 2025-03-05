Hyderabad Gears Up as Manu Chao Takes the Stage at Mindspace SOCIAL

Hyderabad | Get ready for an unforgettable night with global music icon Manu Chao at Mindspace SOCIAL, Hyderabad. As part of his India Tour, Manu will bring his Ultra Acoustic Set, showcasing his signature fusion of world music genres. Known for blending chanson, rumba, reggae, punk, cumbia, and dub, Manu Chao’s sound is a celebration of community, resilience, and the human spirit.

The performance will feature classics like "Clandestino", "Me Gustas Tú", and "Bongo Bong", alongside fresh tracks from his latest album Viva Tu, expect a setlist that hits hard, moves fast, and stays with you long after the night ends. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering his music for the first time, this is your chance to witness an artist whose performances are as electrifying as they are soul-stirring.

Manu Chao's Ultra Acoustic Set brings a stripped-back, deeply personal feel to his already soulful music. The performance embodies his commitment to simplicity and authenticity, making it a must-see event for music lovers. With his powerful lyrics and infectious energy, Manu will take you on a journey that explores the world through his eyes — a world where music is both a protest and a celebration.

About Manu Chao

Manu Chao’s journey began in the vibrant music scene of Paris, blending influences from across the globe. His iconic career spans decades, marked by socially conscious lyrics, collaborations with legends like Willie Nelson, and a dedication to using music as a tool for social change. From the streets of Paris to the beaches of the Caribbean, Manu’s music remains as eclectic and relevant as ever.