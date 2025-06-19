Hyderabad Cops Use The Raja Saab Teaser to Promote Road Safety

In a creative move to promote road safety awareness, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have tapped into the viral popularity of the recently released teaser of Prabhas's upcoming film, The Raja Saab. Using clips from the teaser, the department has crafted a message encouraging safe driving and helmet use among two-wheeler riders.



Posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Hyderabad Traffic Police shared a short awareness video that cleverly repurposes visuals from the film. It begins with Prabhas speeding on a bike without a helmet. This is followed by two impactful dialogues from the teaser: “Drive your vehicle a bit slow,” and “As it is, our life is very fragile.” The video ends with a scene of Prabhas removing a helmet, reinforcing the importance of wearing one. The final message reads: “Drive slow, wear helmet.”



The post was captioned: #HYDTPweBringAwareness ℋℯℴ... ℋℯℴ....! Bandi konchem mellaga drive cheyandi darling.(“Slow your vehicle down a bit, Darling.”) with hashtags: #WearHelmet #DarlingPrabhas #TheRajaSaab



The creative initiative quickly caught the attention of citizens and fans alike, who appreciated the department’s innovative approach. It also received a warm response from director Maruthi, who is helming The Raja Saab. He thanked the department, saying, “Yes, sir, perfect. Thank you for positively using our footage.”



Meanwhile, the teaser has generated massive buzz for the film, with the Telugu version alone crossing 17 million views. Expectations are sky-high for this pan-India entertainer. During the teaser launch, director Maruthi had stated, “The goal is to prove we can make a Walt Disney-level film right here in India.”



Produced by People Media Factory and backed by Vishwa Prasad, The Raja Saab is slated for release on December 5, 2025, in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

