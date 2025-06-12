Husn Parcham to Tere Rang: 5 Times Saiee M Manjrekar Nailed Dance Moves

Off the screen, Saiee M Manjrekar often indulges in energetic dance sessions. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share a new dance video, and it made us revisit the many times she’s set the internet ablaze with her moves across Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu tracks. Check it out!

Tere Rang:



Saiee Manjrekar looked radiant as ever while delivering a fluid performance in Tere Rang from Atrangi Re. With a seamless fusion of elegant moves and soft feminine energy, she created a visually captivating moment in this Hindi track.









Sairat Jhala Ji:

Saiee kept the Sairat energy alive with her dance to the iconic Marathi song Sairat Jhala Ji. Her graceful hand movements and playful expressions added a touch of subtlety to this much-loved track.









Husn Parcham:

Saiee M Manjrekar brought the heat with her groovy performance to the high-energy Hindi track Husn Parcham from Zero. Her dynamic and stylish moves set the dance floor on fire.









Kabhi Neem Neem:

In Kabhi Neem Neem, Saiee embraced the elegance of feminine grace. Her soulful expressions and delicate moves flowed beautifully with the rhythm, making for a soothing visual treat.









Kodthe:

With the Telugu track Kodthe, Saiee brought in the swag! Her sharp moves and high energy made the performance a perfect blend of power and poise.









Trust Saiee M Manjrekar to set the stage on fire no matter the language of the song!