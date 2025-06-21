Hrithik–NTR Face-Off Promises to Be Electrifying in 'WAR 2'

After the massive success of WAR in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the highly anticipated sequel is all set to hit the screens on August 14.

Titled WAR 2, the sequel features a major casting coup with Jr NTR joining Hrithik Roshan for what promises to be a high-octane face-off.



While the original was helmed by Siddharth Anand, the sequel is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who brings his own vision to the much-loved franchise.

Speaking about the project in a recent interview, Ayan shared, “It’s a huge responsibility to take forward a franchise like WAR and leave your mark on it.”



The prospect of bringing two powerhouse performers together is undoubtedly exciting, but Ayan acknowledged the pressure. “I have to be honest as a filmmaker, and I understand the expectations that fans have—both from Hrithik and NTR. My goal was to offer an unforgettable experience for all of them,” he said.



He also hinted at the intensity of the action, stating that the face-off between Hrithik and NTR will be immense, and is one of the major highlights of the film.

The sleek action set-pieces and dramatic tension are expected to elevate the film to a whole new level.



WAR 2 also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, adding further star power to the project.

The film is set for a major box office clash, releasing on the same day as Rajinikanth’s Coolie.



With expectations sky-high and two pan-India stars ready to collide on screen, WAR 2 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting cinematic events of 2025.

