Hrithik Roshan Reacts to Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: I Commend Swift Action Taken by Authorities

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan expressed his concern over the recent collapse of a Metro slab in Mumbai and said the incident is "heartbreaking and traumatic" and urged for strict action by the authorities.Roshan re-shared a video on his Instagram story on Sunday, which featured the location of the incident and added a lengthy note along.

"Heartbreaking and traumatic. My condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured...I commend the swift action taken by the authorities to ensure accountability, but the need for safety checks and prevention of such accidents is a priority, especially with all the development work going on across Mumbai, on the busiest streets," the 52-year-old actor wrote.

"Safety of the construction workers and common people is of paramount importance, and I hope strict measures are taken to ensure guidelines and protocol are in place to avoid such incidents in the future," he added.

A bridge segment of the under-construction Metro Rail Line 4 collapsed on passing vehicles in Mumbai's Mulund area on Saturday, leaving one person dead and three injured.