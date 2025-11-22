Hrithik Roshan Calls War 2 a 'Dud' in Shocking Dig

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, recently took a light-hearted dig at the film’s underperformance at the box office. During a public event, when the host introduced him as a “superstar,” Hrithik jokingly remarked that his latest film had “bombed at the box office.”

In a now-viral video, the host can be heard saying, “Big round of applause for the superstar himself over here.” Hrithik responded with humour, saying, “That’s very kind of you. My film just bombed at the box office. So it feels very good to get all the love, thank you!”



War 2, the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF banner, the film released in theatres on August 14, 2025, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).



Hrithik reprised his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while the film also marked Jr NTR’s Hindi cinema debut, portraying the fierce and deadly agent Vikram. The cast included Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Badola. Despite huge expectations and a decent opening, War 2 failed to maintain its momentum and underperformed at the box office.