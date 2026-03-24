Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling Collaborate in Exclusive Project Hail Mary Chat

In a landmark moment for the first time, Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan and Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling have come together for an exclusive virtual conversation — a meeting of two icons united by their shared passion for space, science, and the power of storytelling.

The conversation builds on the extraordinary global momentum sparked by Hrithik Roshan's association with Project Hail Mary , following a collaboration video that captivated audiences worldwide. This newly unveiled exchange stands as one of the most exciting cross-cultural collaborations of the decade. Bringing together two of the world’s most influential stars, the conversation offers fans a rare and candid glimpse into their creative worlds.

At the heart of their discussion was the film itself, with both stars reflecting on what makes Project Hail Mary a singular cinematic experience, and what it means to bring this story to Indian audiences. The conversation took a nostalgic turn as the duo drew compelling parallels between the film and Hrithik's beloved Koi… Mil Gaya — exploring how science fiction, at its best, transcends borders through emotional truth and universal wonder.

Beyond the film, the exchange was marked by mutual admiration, with both stars acknowledging each other’s work and hinting at the possibility of future collaborations—leaving fans with much to look forward to.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of who he is or the mission that brought him there.

The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Project Hail Mary releases in Indian cinemas on 26 March 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across IMAX®️ and other premium large formats.