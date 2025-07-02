Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to Promote War 2 Separately

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are all set to appear together in War 2. The film has generated significant buzz amongst audiences.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the studio has devised a new strategy for the movie's promotions: they plan to keep the two stars separate during promotional events.



“Hrithik & NTR will be promoting War 2 separately and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release and never seen with each other. Hrithik and NTR coming together is a once in a lifetime cinematic moment in Indian cinema and there will be a bloody carnage on the big screen. YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie. They want to deliver the best movie-watching experience to people by preserving the conflict which is the unique selling point of the film,” informs a senior trade source.



“The YRF Spy Universe has always deployed very interesting strategies to build its film and the promise of entertainment. They were the first to resort to a no interview before release policy during promotions of spyverse films so that the actors don’t divulge details from the script during such interactions. In the first War, Hrithik & Tiger first came face to face with each other during the success bash of the film, in Pathaan they recorded capsules with Shah Rukh Khan to deploy on social media to reveal nuggets of Pathaan and kept hyping the buzz on the film without SRK doing any events. Pathaan went on to became an all-time blockbuster. For Tiger Zinda Hai, the film’s campaign celebrated how the Tiger franchise set up the YRF Spy Universe and fellow agents came into the promotional campaign much to people’s surprise and awe!” the source adds.

WAR 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It is directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. War 2 will also see the big IMAX release when it arrives at the big screen on August 14, 2025 worldwide.

War 2 has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

