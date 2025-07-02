Hrithik, NTR Won't Promote Movie Together, Read To Know Why

War 2, an upcoming Yash Raj spy thriller, is one of the most awaited movies of this year.

The movie is scheduled to premiere in 6 weeks, with the promotions set to commence soon. However, the lead actors of the movie, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, won't be promoting the movie together.

As per reports, Yash Raj Films is using this strategy, so Hrithik and Jr. NTR are first seen together in the film itself.

YRF is using this approach so the audience can see their intense conflict to deliver them the best experience of the movie before looking at their friendship in the promotions.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a senior trade source said, "Hrithik & NTR will be promoting War 2 separately, and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release, and never be seen with each other. Hrithik and NTR coming together is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic moment in Indian cinema, and there will be a bloody carnage on the big screen. YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie. They want to deliver the best movie-watching experience to people by preserving the conflict, which is the unique selling point of the film."

"The YRF Spy Universe has always deployed very interesting strategies to build its films and the promise of entertainment. They were the first to resort to a no-interview-before-release policy during promotions of Spyverse films so that the actors don’t divulge details from the script during such interactions," the source added in the report.

War 2 is a sequel to War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from that, it is also a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes movies like Tiger and Pathan.

The movie, War 2, is directed by Ayaan Mukherjee and is set to release on August 14. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.