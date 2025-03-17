Hrithik chases the thrill at Ferrari World, leaving a thrilled Farhan and Abhay—screaming with joy!

The Zindagi Ko Yas Bol adventure continues, shifting into high gear as Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol take on Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in an action-packed episode that’s all about speed, thrill, and pushing boundaries.

What starts as an adrenaline-fueled adventure quickly turns into a true test of courage as the bwoys take on Yas Island’s most extreme speed experiences. From launching at 240 km/h on Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster, to soaring gravity-defying heights some embrace the thrill – while others find themselves on a stomach-dropping rollercoaster of emotions!

But just when they think they’ve conquered it all, the stakes get even higher. The trio finds themselves at Yas Marina Circuit, the home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, racing each other in a high-speed showdown. With engines roaring and adrenaline surging, they push their limits on the iconic track. Stay tuned – this one’s not for the faint-hearted!

Hrithik on the spirit of adventure: "Yas Island is the ultimate playground—every moment here is packed with adventure, just like our journey back in the day. This campaign is all about living that thrill, and what better way than by getting back at Abhay and Farhan? Watching them brave the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World was chef’s kiss—sweet, sweet payback! Yas Island is all about stepping out of your comfort zone, letting loose, and saying ‘YAS’ to adventure... even if it means a little friendly revenge along the way!"