How the #2016Core Trend Has Been Bollywood Celebrities' Favourite

A major viral social media trend that exploded in the first two weeks of 2026: people are suddenly digging up and sharing old photos, videos, and throwbacks from 2016, often under the caption or theme “2026 is the new 2016”. The trend is driven by pure nostalgia for what many see as a simpler, more carefree era — the last truly relaxed, pre-pandemic, less algorithm-heavy time on social media.



Celebrities and influencers jumped on it too. Kareena dominated the trend by sharing a series of "unseen" pregnancy photos from 2016, the year she was expecting her first son, Taimur.













Ananya Panday shared photos of her 18th birthday, school certificates, and pouting selfies with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor using vintage Snapchat filters.













Sonam Kapoor shared memories from the release of her critically acclaimed film Neerja and the early days of her relationship with now-husband Anand Ahuja.













Khushi Kapoor posted photos claiming she was "way cooler" in 2016. The post prompted a viral response from her sister Janhvi Kapoor, the heroine of pan-India films like Devara and Peddi.









Model Karlie Kloss sharing filtered selfies with the caption “Did someone say 2016?!”



























