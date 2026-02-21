How Prabhas Turns Every Movie Set Into a Royal Feast

Rebel Star Prabhas is famous for treating his co-stars to delicious home-cooked meals. As we reported months back, he extended his heartfelt gesture to his Fauzi co-star Imanvi Esmail by personally sending her sumptuous dishes.

In the past Prabhas has extended a similar grand gesture to Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shruti Haasan, Saif Ali Khan and many more.



In a chit-chat with actor Santosh Shoban and actress Manasa Varanasi, he has shared light personal anecdotes involving such gestures. He once ordered food from Chennai while shooting Adipurush in Mumbai, catching his team by surprise. His love for certain foods like Vijayawada punugulu is well-known.



Prabhas recently sustained a minor hand injury while filming an action sequence on the sets of his upcoming movie, Fauzi.

The injury reportedly occurred during a horse-riding sequence. He lost his balance and fell, leading to minor injuries to his hands and legs.

