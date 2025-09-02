How Much Did Krish Direct 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'? He answers

Director Krish Jagarlamudi, during the promotions for his upcoming film Ghaati, addressed his departure from Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He stated that he walked away from the project due to certain circumstances, but he holds a great deal of respect for both producer AM Rathnam and Pawan Kalyan.



Krish revealed that he had already shot 40 minutes of footage for the first part. He recalled that during the shooting of HHVM, he had erected a set for a royal court set. Krish also praised AM Rathnam for his unwavering support and the hero for his performance, noting that the scenes he directed with the actor came out well. "The film faced a lot of troubles, in that gap I also finished Kondapalem," he added.



The Vedam and Gamyam director revealed that he shot several key sequences, such as the Kohinoor episode and the scene where Veera Mallu challenges Aurangazeb. He praised the hero's stunts.



Krish mentioned that the second part of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will feature 40 minutes of footage shot by him.

