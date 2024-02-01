Chiru sweats it out for Vishwambhara

Megastar Chiranjeevi hits the gym hard to develop a toned physique for his upcoming and much-hyped film ‘Vishwambhara’ to enthrall his fans. In his tweet today, he is seen walking into his gym to start some tough sessions with his trainer. He is working on his chest, shoulders, and arms and also indulging in some cardio sessions and he looks to be fit and energetic.

Right now, the megastar is basking in the glory of being honored with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award by the central government. Amidst this joy, he is gearing up for the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Vishwambhara.' Directed by Vashishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banner of UV Creations, the film is a fantasy adventure.

Having already completed one schedule, 'Vishwambhara' is set to begin its next schedule in Hyderabad. A specially designed set in Hyderabad, created at a substantial cost, will play a crucial role in transporting the audience to an entirely new world.

The producers are reportedly investing significantly in this set to provide a unique visual experience. The upcoming schedule, starting from the first week of February, will see Chiranjeevi participating in the shooting.

Chiranjeevi is said to be portraying the character of Dora Babu, set against the backdrop of Bhimavaram. The film aims to take the audience into the celestial world. The magnum opus is slated for release during Sankranti 2025.