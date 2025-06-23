How Malaika, Giorgia, Jacqueline, Malaika Are Making Waistcoats Ultimate Power Move
Suited Up & Styled Down: Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Giorgia Andriani & Shehnaaz Gill Have Mastered The Art of Making Formal Wear Effortlessly Chic.
The waistcoat-and-trouser combination has officially shed its boardroom-only reputation, officially emerging as the season's most versatile styling hack. A piece of clothing, that was only reserved for formal occasions, has been reimagined, thanks to our fashion-forward Bollywood celebrities.
Giorgia Andriani: Sleek & Sophisticated
Giorgia Andriani proved yet again that black never goes out of style with this fitted two-piece set. She paired a cropped waistcoat with high-waisted trousers, creating a striking silhouette, that was both modern and timeless.
Malaika Arora: Neutral Territory
Malaika's monochromatic cream-toned ensemble took the cake, for its relaxed fit. Both the waistcoat and wide-leg trousers, created an effortlessly chic silhouette, while the fedora hat added an unexpected bohemian twist to the formal foundation.
Shehnaaz Gill: Victorian Vibes
Shehnaaz Gill elevated her look from simple to spectacular by mixing textures, might we add, brilliantly. The grey waistcoat paired with matching trousers, got a romantic update with delicate lace sleeves, proving that formal wear can be both powerful and feminine when styled with contrasting elements.
Jacqueline Fernandez: Off-Duty Elegance
Even in casual moments, Jacqueline Fernandez, in her neutral waistcoat look, showcased perfectly how tailored pieces can work for relaxed settings.
Whether you're channeling vintage sophistication or contemporary cool, the key lies in balance and these divas have proven that these outfits can work by adding personal touches.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story