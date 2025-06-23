How Malaika, Giorgia, Jacqueline, Malaika Are Making Waistcoats Ultimate Power Move

The waistcoat-and-trouser combination has officially shed its boardroom-only reputation, officially emerging as the season's most versatile styling hack. A piece of clothing, that was only reserved for formal occasions, has been reimagined, thanks to our fashion-forward Bollywood celebrities.



Giorgia Andriani: Sleek & Sophisticated





Giorgia Andriani proved yet again that black never goes out of style with this fitted two-piece set. She paired a cropped waistcoat with high-waisted trousers, creating a striking silhouette, that was both modern and timeless.



Malaika Arora: Neutral Territory





Malaika's monochromatic cream-toned ensemble took the cake, for its relaxed fit. Both the waistcoat and wide-leg trousers, created an effortlessly chic silhouette, while the fedora hat added an unexpected bohemian twist to the formal foundation.



Shehnaaz Gill: Victorian Vibes





Shehnaaz Gill elevated her look from simple to spectacular by mixing textures, might we add, brilliantly. The grey waistcoat paired with matching trousers, got a romantic update with delicate lace sleeves, proving that formal wear can be both powerful and feminine when styled with contrasting elements.



Jacqueline Fernandez: Off-Duty Elegance





Even in casual moments, Jacqueline Fernandez, in her neutral waistcoat look, showcased perfectly how tailored pieces can work for relaxed settings.