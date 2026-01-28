Heartbroken Fans React to Arijit Singh’s Retirement News

Mumbai: Music maestro Arijit Singh's shocking retirement from playback singing has left fans and the Indian film industry heartbroken. On Tuesday evening, Arijit, who usually stays away from social media, shared a surprising note on Instagram, announcing his retirement from playback singing. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.

Soon after Arijit shared his message, fans flooded the comments with shock, heartbreak, and desperate pleas for him to rethink his decision. "Saidyon mein ek," rapper Badshah commented. "We can't imagine Bollywood songs without your voice," a fan commented. "End of an era," another social media user wrote. "So lost after hearing this...I don't get it but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am & will always remain an @arijitsingh fan If this is where it's at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you my bro Grateful to be born in your era," singer Amaal Mallik commented. "Fan for life," singer B Praak commented. Arijit is also a composer, music producer and instrumentalist. He began his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2).



He received wider recognition with the release of "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Known for his mesmerising voice, Singh's songs have resonated with the audiences across age groups. Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Channa Mereya', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Raabta', 'Kesariya', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming 'O' Romeo'. His versatility allowed him to seamlessly move between romantic ballads, devotional songs and high-energy numbers. His latest track 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border 2' touched the hearts of millions.

