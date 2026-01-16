How Aamir Khan Lost 18 Kgs Without Even Trying!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, now 60 years old, has lost 18 kilograms through an anti-inflammatory diet. This weight loss was actually an unexpected side effect rather than his main goal.



The Dangal superstar revealed in a recent interview that he adopted this eating approach specifically to manage his long-standing migraine problem. He described the results as "working like magic", explaining: “I undertook the diet for the migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet that has worked like magic for me. I not only lost 18 kgs, but my migraines have also reduced considerably.”



