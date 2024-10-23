From Dentistry to Drama: Soundarya Sharma's Unconventional Path
In an exclusive conversation with Soundarya Sharma, the talented actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Deccan Chronicle discusses her extraordinary journey from dentistry to Bollywood stardom. Fresh from bagging a role in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, Soundarya shares invaluable insights into her life-altering experiences.
Transitioning from dentistry to acting wasn’t effortless for Soundarya. “It was a rollercoaster ride full of emotions,” she candidly admits. Born into a family emphasising education, convincing her parents proved her biggest obstacle. “They didn’t grasp the entertainment industry, and I had to reassure them I had made an informed decision.” Her family’s expectations weighed heavily, given their background in IAS and teaching; Soundarya’s the sole actor in her lineage.
Landing a role in Housefull 5 was nothing short of surreal. “I am grateful to my god-sister Warda Nadiadwala for believing in me,” she says.
Soundarya considers herself privileged to join such a mega-franchise. “Working alongside incredible actors like Akshay Kumar is a priceless learning experience.” Her humility is apparent as she acknowledges the magnitude of this opportunity.
Soundarya’s Bigg Boss stint was complex. “I was a misfit for reality shows; I am not cut out for fights,” she says adding that she takes pride in staying authentic. “My biggest takeaway is remaining true to myself. My parents appreciated that I didn’t alter my personality or body language.” This integrity earned family approval and personal fulfillment, she says.
The actor featured in a tobacco Ad alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar for which she received a lot of flak. Regarding criticism, Soundarya adopts a pragmatic stance. “Situation handles you; don’t let criticism define you.” She underscores consumer accountability, noting, “We are equally responsible; nobody’s forced to consume anything.” Soundarya asserts her choices as an actor differ from those as a dental professional.
To aspiring actors, Soundarya advises prioritising mental well-being. “Believe in yourself; hard work and patience are vital.” Perseverance fuelled her journey. “I didn’t abandon the battlefield; my passion drove me,” she says and it’s evident that her resilience serves as inspiration for all the others waiting to make a mark.
Currently, Soundarya is immersed in preparing for her upcoming projects, honing physical skills and language proficiency. Housefull 5’s success propels her toward diverse roles.
Reflecting on her journey, Soundarya emphasises self-belief. “Chase your dreams; never surrender,” she signs off.