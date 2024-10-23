 Top
Home » Entertainment

From Dentistry to Drama: Soundarya Sharma's Unconventional Path

Entertainment
Reshmi AR
23 Oct 2024 11:16 AM GMT
From Dentistry to Drama: Soundarya Sharmas Unconventional Path
x
Soundarya Sharma (Photo: Instagram)

In an exclusive conversation with Soundarya Sharma, the talented actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Deccan Chronicle discusses her extraordinary journey from dentistry to Bollywood stardom. Fresh from bagging a role in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, Soundarya shares invaluable insights into her life-altering experiences.



Transitioning from dentistry to acting wasn’t effortless for Soundarya. “It was a rollercoaster ride full of emotions,” she candidly admits. Born into a family emphasising education, convincing her parents proved her biggest obstacle. “They didn’t grasp the entertainment industry, and I had to reassure them I had made an informed decision.” Her family’s expectations weighed heavily, given their background in IAS and teaching; Soundarya’s the sole actor in her lineage.


Landing a role in Housefull 5 was nothing short of surreal. “I am grateful to my god-sister Warda Nadiadwala for believing in me,” she says.

Soundarya considers herself privileged to join such a mega-franchise. “Working alongside incredible actors like Akshay Kumar is a priceless learning experience.” Her humility is apparent as she acknowledges the magnitude of this opportunity.

Soundarya’s Bigg Boss stint was complex. “I was a misfit for reality shows; I am not cut out for fights,” she says adding that she takes pride in staying authentic. “My biggest takeaway is remaining true to myself. My parents appreciated that I didn’t alter my personality or body language.” This integrity earned family approval and personal fulfillment, she says.


The actor featured in a tobacco Ad alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar for which she received a lot of flak. Regarding criticism, Soundarya adopts a pragmatic stance. “Situation handles you; don’t let criticism define you.” She underscores consumer accountability, noting, “We are equally responsible; nobody’s forced to consume anything.” Soundarya asserts her choices as an actor differ from those as a dental professional.

To aspiring actors, Soundarya advises prioritising mental well-being. “Believe in yourself; hard work and patience are vital.” Perseverance fuelled her journey. “I didn’t abandon the battlefield; my passion drove me,” she says and it’s evident that her resilience serves as inspiration for all the others waiting to make a mark.


Currently, Soundarya is immersed in preparing for her upcoming projects, honing physical skills and language proficiency. Housefull 5’s success propels her toward diverse roles.


Reflecting on her journey, Soundarya emphasises self-belief. “Chase your dreams; never surrender,” she signs off.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Soundarya Sharma actress career Akshay Kumar Housefull5 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Reshmi AR
About the AuthorReshmi AR
Throughout a rewarding 24-year career spanning across broadcast, print, and digital media platforms, I have extensively covered all segments. As a seasoned digital media professional for over 15 years, I possess expertise in SEO, social media, and content strategies. Additionally, I serve as a UX writer and audience editor, with a keen interest in entertainment, hospitality, and other news topics.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick