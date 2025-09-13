Horror Flick 'Kishkindapuri' Scares Up Disappointing Box Office Numbers

According to a leading distributor, the much-hyped ‘Kishkindapuri’, starring Bellamkonda Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran, has opened to modest numbers.

“The horror flick managed only ₹2 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is considered a dismal opening,” he said, adding that while Bellamkonda attempted a spooky thriller, it failed to strike a chord with the masses.



Anupama Parameswaran, who recently delivered a flop like Paradha, takes on an interesting role here and delivers a subtle performance. “Both Bellamkonda and Anupama need a success, and they’re hoping collections will pick up in the coming days,” the source observed.



Meanwhile, romantic comedy ‘Little Hearts’ continues to dominate theatres with over ₹21 crore net collections, putting additional pressure on Kishkindapuri to pull in audiences.

“Even Tejja Sajja’s Mirai has opened well and is drawing footfalls, making the competition even stiffer,” the distributor concluded.

