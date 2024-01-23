Hyderabad: The much-anticipated romantic comedy 'Honeymoon Express', presented by NRI Entertainments (USA) and produced by New Reel India Entertainments Private Limited, has revealed its first single. Starring Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, with Tanikella Bharani and Suhasini in key supporting roles, the film is written and directed by Bala Rajasekharuni. Jointly produced by KKR and Bala Raj, the movie promises a fresh take on modern romance.

The enchanting love song titled 'Nijama,' composed by Kalyani Malik, has been released by the legendary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The composer himself, along with renowned playback singer Sunitha, lends their voices to this melodious track, with Kittu Vissapragada penning the heartfelt lyrics.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, RGV shared, "I just had the pleasure of watching the song 'Nijama' from Bala's film. The melody is captivating, and the visuals are stunning. The cinematography and locations are exceptionally beautiful. I am delighted to release this song and have also heard about the intriguing storyline. 'Honeymoon Express' is a fascinating new-age film, and I extend my best wishes for its success."

Director Bala Rajasekharuni, reflecting on his collaboration with Ram Gopal Varma, stated, "Having worked with Varma on Hollywood projects like 'Beauty of Passion' and 'Atta,' which are currently in development, I find him to be a great inspiration. Films like 'Shiva' motivated me to become a director. Now, with 'Honeymoon Express,' a romantic comedy, Varma Sir has graciously released the lyrical video of our first song. I am elated and look forward to the film's imminent release."