Honey Singh's Concert in Pune Postponed Due to Bad Weather, Check Out New Date

Mumbai: Singer and rapper Honey Singh has rescheduled his upcoming concert at Pune due to unexpected bad weather. Taking to his Instagram handle, Honey Singh shared a note about his upcoming Pune concert, saying that he, along with the organisers have decided to postpone the concert due to "anticipated rain and thunderstorms" in the city as per the government advisory. The show, which was scheduled for tomorrow in Pune, will now take place on April 18. He wrote, "Fans!!! Despite being completely sold out for Saturday (04.04.2026), we have to reschedule the show to 18.04.2026 due to anticipated rain and thunderstorms. This decision has been made in line with the government advisory, as the safety of my fans remains the top priority." He added, "All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date (18.04.2026). See you soon, Pune in just 2 weeks!"



Honey Singh is currently on a concert spree, with his previous shows held in Mumbai and Delhi. The videos from his shows have gone viral, in which he was seen performing with actress Soundarya Sharma on the stage. Meanwhile, singer and rapper Honey Singh's song Volume 1 has been directed to be taken down from all social media platforms and sharing platforms after the Delhi High Court directed the same to the Central Government on Thursday. The Delhi High Court said that the song is obscene, vulgar and derogatory towards women. This cannot be allowed in the name of artistic freedom and freedom of speech and expression. The song was released in 2006 by Honey Singh and Badshah. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the direction to the Central Government on a petition moved by an organisation, namely Hindu Shakti Dal and others. The high court has also issued notice to Singers Honey Singh and Badshah and listed the matter on May 7 for hearing.

