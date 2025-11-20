Homebound OTT Release Date Is Here

Mumbai: A film that struck a chord at every stage of its run, Homebound - India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards - is now set for its streaming release on Netflix, bringing its story to audiences in 190 countries on 21 November.



Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier , alongwith Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar acting as the Executive Producers.



Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a rare combination of Indian storytelling strength and global creative vision. Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.



Talking about the same, Director Neeraj Ghaywan, added, “Inspired by a true story of friendship, Homebound explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance. After screening in competition at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals and loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries. I am truly excited for this opportunity and deeply value my long-standing relationship with Netflix throughout my career.”



Adding onto that, Karan Johar, Producer, Dharma Productions, said, “Homebound is the kind of film that reminds us why stories matter - intimate, layered and guided with great care by Neeraj. As producers, supporting a film like this has been a privilege. Seeing the film reach Netflix allows it to connect with audiences far beyond its immediate world, and that journey is incredibly special for us at Dharma.”



Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, shares, “We’re delighted to welcome Homebound to Netflix after its acclaimed theatrical run. It is a film that explores an extraordinarily nuanced emotional landscape — one that only a storyteller like Neeraj Ghaywan could bring to life with such empathy and honesty. His voice continues to redefine the grammar of contemporary Indian storytelling. Ishan, Vishal and the entire cast deliver deeply felt performances that anchor the film and bring this moving story to life with remarkable sincerity. Our longstanding collaboration with Dharma Productions has been built on creative trust and a shared vision for quality storytelling — one that has resonated with audiences worldwide. With India’s narratives gaining growing recognition at the Oscars and on the world stage, Homebound is a poignant reminder of the depth and universality of our stories.”



Homebound’s festival journey added to its momentum, with a celebrated premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, followed by an impactful screening at TIFF - where it secured the Second Runner-Up spot for the International Audience Choice Award. What began as a rooted Indian story now unfolds across borders, cultures, and time zones inviting the world to witness its quiet power. Its world grows bigger and its emotions find new meaning on a global streaming stage.





