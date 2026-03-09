Shots Fired at Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home, Woman Taken Into Custody

The Los Angeles Police Department took a woman into custody on Sunday after she was accused of shooting at Rihanna’s home. The suspect, a woman in her 30s, allegedly fired multiple rounds from her vehicle before being apprehended nearly 12 kilometers away from the singer’s residence. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Police responded swiftly to the scene, and Rihanna was reportedly inside her mansion at the time. It remains unclear whether she was accompanied by her two children and her husband, A$AP Rocky.

Despite her remarkable career producing chart-topping hits and starring in major Hollywood productions, Rihanna has faced challenges connected to the law through her family. In 2022, A$AP Rocky was accused of firing a weapon at a friend during an argument. He was later released on bond, and in February of this year, court proceedings continued. Rihanna attended with their two children, though ultimately Rocky was found not guilty.



This article is written by Naga Adithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.