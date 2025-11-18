Tom Cruise Honoured with Oscar for His Trailblazing Impact on Global Cinema

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, 63, was honoured with an honorary Oscar at the 16th Annual Academy Governors Awards on November 16, celebrating his unparalleled contribution to global cinema. Cruise received the award alongside Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas at a glittering ceremony held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The Academy recognised Cruise for revolutionising action filmmaking, redefining stunt performance, and delivering some of the most influential roles in modern Hollywood. Over his four-decade career, he has headlined iconic films such as Top Gun, the Mission: Impossible franchise, Jerry Maguire, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, and Minority Report. His portrayals—marked by intensity, emotional depth, and versatility—have cemented him as one of the most bankable and enduring stars of his generation.

Accepting the honour, Cruise said, “Making films is not what I do, it is who I am,” adding that he hopes to keep contributing to cinema “without too many more broken bones,” a nod to his famously risky stunts. He also pledged continued support for emerging talent and the preservation of big-screen storytelling.

Outside his professional achievements, Cruise has maintained a largely private personal life. Previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, he is a father of three and remains one of the most recognisable figures in global entertainment.

With this honorary Oscar, the Academy formally acknowledged Cruise’s decades of influence, global box-office dominance, and unwavering passion for filmmaking—further solidifying his legacy as a titan of Hollywood.

