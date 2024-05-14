Tabu joins Cast of Hollywood film Dune

The Hollywood film Dune needs no introduction. The first part and the recently released film have done amazingly well at the box office and raised all the possible expectations of the film.

As per the latest update, Bollywood actress Tabu has been roped in for the Dune for a recurring role and this news has been taking the internet by storm for all the right reasons. International Hollywood news platform Variety took to its social media platform to share the big news.

They wrote, "The Max prequel series “Dune: Prophecy” has cast legendary Indian actor Tabu in a recurring role. ⁠ Originally commissioned in 2019 under the title “Dune: The Sisterhood,” the series is inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. ⁠ ⁠

The official logline states, “Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”⁠

Tabu has an excellent career in Indian cinema and is undoubtedly a versatile actress who has a lot of demand.