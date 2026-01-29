Sinners Receives 13 Bafta and 16 Oscar Nominations

Sinners was a vampire horror musical film that got immense praise for its technical craft. Be it the soulful and swinging blues music of the film, the unexpected unease and horror themes or the performances by the cast of the film , all aspects of the film received love and praise by audience and critics. The film did over $368.3 million worldwide against a $100 million budget. Despite it receiving overwhelming love and appreciation, a chunk of the audience disliked aspects of the film , some for its film making and screenplay and some had expressed issues over its themes and cultural commentaries.

Sinners opens with Sammie Moore (played by Miles Caton) arriving wounded and bruised at a church and moving towards the pastor, whose is his father. This scene itself creates a sense of unease and draws the viewer’s attention. Later on the whole plot is a flashback. Sammie’s twin cousins Smoke and Stack (dual role by Michael B Jordan) have arrived in town from Chicago. The Chicago gangsters, seeking to open a juke club, recruit Sammie as he is guitarist and a singer. As the plot moves forward both characters reunite with their loved ones (Annie and Mary) , later on Delta Slim, a respected blues harmonica player is introduced who is also an alcoholic. All these characters unite and open the juke club, which becomes an arena where blues and jazz music is celebrated . With swinging blues music and a firm establishment of characters the film transitions into a vampire horror film with socio-cultural commentary written all over.

The vampires who later attack the juke bar and cause a killing spree, are shown to be white characters , who are desperate to enter the club. Many critics and far right commentators have described the film to play the “don’t trust white people” narrative , focusing on themes of cultural theft and racial distrust. The white vampires are shown to be obsessed with entering the Juke club and wanting to be a part of the blues music scene , this symbolizes of historically white Americans have been accused of stealing or appropriating black culture, these accusations are accurate and are culturally sensitive, in the past Elvis Presley were accused of ‘stealing black music’ . There is also a scene where the character of Delta Slim tells Sammie that “Blues wasn't forced on us like that religion. Nah, son, we brought this with us from home. It's magic, what we do. It's sacred, and big.” This dialogue itself showcases the film’s commentary on black cultural identity in America and how it has a deep connection with Blues music. This small dialogue gives a hint of slavery and how Christianity was in a way imposed on the black community. So as expected many online reviewers and commentators have accused the film of being ‘anti-christian’ and ‘anti white’ , National Review labeled the film as "cultural heresy," viewing it as a "know-it-all hate fest" driven by DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) that projects white guilt and self hatred. Some viewers also felt that the film promoted “Segregation Ideas”.

Apart from being ideologically criticized the movie has also received criticism by many viewers and critics, for its slow-burn pacing, repeated and cliché narratives and after the announcement of it receiving record breaking number of nominations in BAFTA and the Oscars , many have shown disappointment and have called the film to be overhyped and overrated. Director Ryan Coogler's filmography , be it, ‘Black Panther’ or ‘Fruitvale Station’ both are movies on black culture, identity and minority politics, making him already prone to criticism from far right ideologues.

Despite Criticism and controversy, Sinners has received over 1 3 nominations at BAFTA and 16 nominations at the academy , breaking many records.





The author, Sathvik, is an intern with DC from Loyola Academy, Hyderabad.



