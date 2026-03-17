Shocking Image Reveals the Dirty Aftermath of 2026 Oscars

The 2026 Academy Awards took place yesterday, and turned out to be a very entertaining event with a lot of surprise moments taking place through the entirety of its ceremony. However, an after scene image shared by Matt Neglia, the editor in chief of Next Best Picture, has got the netizens riled up against the celebrities who attended the award night.

The image, shared on X with a caption, “Clean up on aisle ALL”, shows the messy aftermath inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where rows of empty chairs are surrounded by litter of food boxes, water bottles and other garbage left behind by the occupants. The post gathered over 4 million views and it has also sparked a strong criticism across the internet where many users have complained on the behavior of Hollywood’s celebrities.

Among them, one user’s comment has gained a lot of traction, in which they mentioned,

“Behold the mess that the environmentalists left at the Dolby theatre following the Oscars,” commented one user, while another said, “Wow… apparently this is what the theater looked like after the Oscars ended last night. Trash everywhere. Drinks left behind. Food boxes scattered across the rows. Hard to believe this is how some of the biggest celebrities in the world leave a venue.” Several other users have also questioned as to why the celebs did not carry their own trash before leaving the venue, among which one user wrote, “Is it a forgotten art to simply take your trash with you as you leave?”.

The hypocrisy of the stars have also been called out. Many of the actors and artists who actively promote environmental concerns, talking about ways and means of keeping nature safe were the only ones who ignored keeping the event clean. On this a user wrote, “Of course we can’t expect immaculately dressed celebrities to clean up after them. Also, what’s with “No Plastic” and all these celebrities’ ecological concerns.”

However an official source from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has deemed the uploaded picture to be out of context and said that it was a misunderstanding. That source had apparently told the California post that, “Guests were asked to leave boxes behind, and it wasn’t an issue for sustainability. The Academy is dedicated to sustainability.”

Many stars such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Jane Fonda and Javier Bardem, etc. were some of the popular celebrities who address climate change using the Oscars as a platform. But this small incident has also questioned their integrity.

This Article is Written By Yoga Adithya, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.