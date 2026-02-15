Sean Baker Gives A Hint About His Next Project

Sean Baker, 54 who had shook the industry with his independent films like the Florida Project, Tangerine and also eventually took the industry in another direction with his Recent film Anora, which went on to win Best Picture and also Best Screenplay is said to have been eyeing on making a film based in Italy starring Vera Gemma.

At the ongoing Berlin International film Festival Baker, in an interview he had mentioned about his new short film with Michele Yeoh and the film is called 'Sandiwara' which was completely Shot on an iPhone, and the tale follows Yeoh as she embodies five different characters — one an influencer, another a food critic, then as a chef, restaurant server and a singer as their stories mingle and intertwine at a food court in Penang, Malaysia.

Later on Sean Baker had also given a slight insight on his next project. He spoke about what his next project is going to be like and said that he is going to shoot his next film in Europe and it is for sure going to be his love letter to the Italian erotic sex comedies that have been produced back in the 1960's and 70's.

The Director had stated that even though many studio's had offered him several deals, his heart still remains at his roots that is at independent filmmaking. He said that he chose to continue in this way as he retains full potential and creative liberty that he is used to.

Many filmmakers, after they had won their first academy Oscar award had went on to direct big budget productions with a star cast. But What makes Sean Baker's motto truly impressive is the fact that in spite of all the achievements and fame that he has garnerned with Anora, he still decided to abide by his roots and follow his heart rather than chasing for money and fame, setting an example of a truly niche and an out of the box independent filmmaker's of this generation.

The article is authored by Nag Adithya, an intern from Loyola Academy, Hyderabad