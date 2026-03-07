Radcliffe, Felton Reunite at Broadway Backstage

Who doesn’t love the chemistry between Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy? From tantrums to nemeses, the characters were memorably portrayed by actors Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton.

The two were recently seen together in what appears to be a backstage photo from a Broadway production, shared on Felton’s Instagram account. Felton captioned the picture “Broomsticks To Broadway,” reminiscing about their relationship that began during the Harry Potter films.









Despite playing sworn enemies on screen, the actors have maintained a supportive friendship off-screen and have backed each other’s careers. At last year’s Tony Awards, Felton mentioned that Radcliffe was supporting him as he made his own Broadway debut. He added that Radcliffe, who has performed in several Broadway productions, has been helping him navigate aspects of theatre that can be difficult to grasp.

Felton’s final photo in the post serves as a reminder of their time as child actors in the film series. In the image, Harry (Radcliffe), dressed in his Gryffindor uniform and holding a broomstick, stands beside Malfoy (Felton) in his Slytherin uniform, evoking nostalgia among viewers while also highlighting the actors’ enduring friendship.





This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student from Loyola Academy interning with Deccan chronicle.