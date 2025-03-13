Tom Holland's look from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Leaked

The first set images from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey have leaked online, showing Tom Holland in character alongside director Nolan in Greece. The film is a highly anticipated adaptation of Homer’s classic epic, with a fresh take on the legendary story.

The images show Holland aboard a ship, dressed in ancient Greek attire, as he embarks on a perilous journey. In this reimagining, Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus (portrayed by Matt Damon), who sets out on a mission to rescue his father. The traditional version of The Odyssey focuses on Odysseus’ long and treacherous journey home after the Trojan War, but Nolan’s adaptation shifts the focus to Telemachus, bringing a new dynamic to the well-known tale.

Alongside Holland and Damon, the film features an ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. With a production budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is reportedly Nolan’s most ambitious and expensive project to date. Filming began in February 2025, with locations spanning Morocco, Italy, Greece, and the United Kingdom. The film is expected to feature Nolan’s signature large-scale practical effects and IMAX cinematography. Scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, The Odyssey has already generated significant excitement among fans and critics. The leaked set images have only heightened anticipation, offering a glimpse into what promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally powerful retelling of one of the greatest stories ever told. With Nolan at the helm and a stellar cast in place, The Odyssey is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle that could redefine Greek mythology on the big screen.



