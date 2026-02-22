 Top
Last Year’s Academy Award Winning Actors to Present This Year’s Event

22 Feb 2026 5:41 PM IST

The tradition of bringing back previous year’s winners to present at their future ceremonies is a customary for the Oscars

US actor Adrien Brody holds the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Brutalist" as he attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (AFP)

The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences have recently announced through their social media handles the first set of presenters for their upcoming ceremony slated to happen on March 15th. In a post captioned “From Winners to Presenters, they’re back where it all happened”, they’ve announced that Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana will present the trophies in the next award ceremony.

Brody last year has won the Best Actor award for playing the role of a Hungarian architect in “The Brutalist”. Brody has already won the award once in 2003 for his performance in Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist”. Rest of the winners including Zoe Saldana, Mikey Madison and Kieran Culkin - all first time winners.

This year the competition seems to be even more exciting and spirited with many A-listers such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Sean Penn and veteran actors such as Stellan Skarsgard and Delroy Lindo lined-up in nomination.

This tradition of bringing back previous year’s winners to present at their future ceremonies is a customary for the Oscars.


This article is written by Yoga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
