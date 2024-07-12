Kim and Khloé Kardashian's Rickshaw Adventure in Mumbai

Mumbai was abuzz with excitement as reality TV stars Kim and Khloé Kardashian were spotted enjoying an auto rickshaw ride through the bustling streets of the city. The sisters, known for their glamorous lifestyle and high-profile appearances, chose a more down-to-earth mode of transportation as they took in the sights and sounds of Mumbai.

Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian @KimKardashian were spotted in an autorickshaw ride on the bustling streets of the #Mumbai city. They were in #India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/KYuzVIoDbH — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 12, 2024

Their visit to India comes as they attend the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The wedding, which has garnered significant media attention, is set to be a lavish affair with an impressive guest list, including numerous celebrities and influential figures.Kim and Khloé, who have been sharing their Indian adventure with fans on social media, posted a series of pictures and videos from their rickshaw ride. The candid snapshots showed the sisters laughing and enjoying the ride, capturing the vibrant essence of Mumbai.