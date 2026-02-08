Jonathan Nolan Praises His Brother's Upcoming Film The Odyssey

Jonathan Nolan, the creative mind behind the Fallout series and a frequent collaborator with his brother Christopher Nolan’s on works such as Interstellar and Dark Knight, has recently seen a completed cut of his brother’s upcoming film The Odyssey.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, he shared his excitement by telling that it’s a tremendous and incredible achievement. He also said that he was fascinated by The Iliad and The Odyssey when he was younger, and that he had fun conversations with Chris about where he’s taking the project.

When asked further by the reporter on whether he has seen the full cut of the film, he replied that “I’m not sure I’m supposed to say that but, yes, it’s tremendous.”

The Odyssey had earlier this week attracted ill wind from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who remarked that the director had lost his integrity over casting rumors of actress Lupita Nyong’O in the role of Helen of Troy.

However, things are heading in a positive way for this film as it’s geared up for a huge release on July 17th, 2026. And the excitement of the fans seems to be incremental as Jonathan’s review is adding up to the hype.

The Odyssey is an adaptation of the epic poem by Homer, and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’O, and Anne Hathaway among others.





This article is written by Yoga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.