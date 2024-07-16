Johnny Depp's latest love interest

It is alleged that Hollywood actor, 61 Johnny Depp and a 29-year-old model, Yulia Vlasova are seeing each other casually. This article gives a closer look at their potential new relationship and discusses other professional projects Depp has undertaken.

According to People Magazine, sources have said that Depp and Vlasova have chosen to keep things casual. The source confirmed that neither of them likes boyfriend-girlfriend things. They may spend some time with one another, the insider added.

Vlasova appears to have deleted some of those photos from her Instagram account as the two were seen getting cozy in others. According to The Daily Mail, Vlasova described Depp as an amazing person who has made her life better.

Depp and Joelle Rich started dating after he won his Virginia defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard; Rich also represented him during his previous U.K. libel trial. However, this romance was described by one inside source as being nothing serious and it ended in November 2022.

Johnny Depp is about to embark on another fascinating project professionally speaking. He will be playing Satan while Jeff Bridges portrays God in a Terry Gilliam directed movie.

In an interview with Premier magazine, Gilliam revealed his next film would be called The Carnival At The End Of The Day. And at the Red Sea Film Festival last December, Gilliam publicly asked if he could use him in the role. His words were: God wipes out humanity and the only character who wants to save them is Satan, and Johnny Depp plays Satan.

Other actors like Adam Driver and Jason Momoa will also feature in the film. According to Gilliam, the timing and location of the shoot are still being finalized, but they expect to start filming in January 2025.

As Johnny Depp continues to generate headlines both personally and professionally, fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next in his life and career.