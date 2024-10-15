JetSynthesys Inc Marks Hollywood Entry with Destry Allyn Spielberg’s Directorial Debut Please Don’t Feed the Children

JetSynthesys Inc., a leading digital entertainment and technology company, announces the Hollywood debut of two of its key executives as executive producers on Please Don’t Feed the Children, the directorial debut of Destry Allyn Spielberg, daughter of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, and Medha Jaishankar, Head of JetSynthesys Los Angeles, serve as executive producers on the post-apocalyptic thriller, marking a significant milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in Hollywood. The project underscores JetSynthesys’ mission to bridge Eastern and Western storytelling while pushing creative boundaries in global cinema.



Please Don’t Feed the Children received an overwhelming response at its world premiere at the prestigious Sitges Film Festival, an event known for celebrating cutting-edge genre films. The film, set in a dystopian world ravaged by a mysterious disease, follows a group of orphans struggling to survive. The ensemble cast includes three-time Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Emmy-nominated Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian). Spielberg’s directorial debut promises to blend high-stakes suspense with emotionally charged storytelling, offering a fresh perspective in the horror genre.

“Partnering with Please Don’t Feed the Children as an executive producer is a defining moment for JetSynthesys and for me personally,” said Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys. “This project aligns with our vision of supporting bold, innovative storytelling that transcends borders. Working with Destry Allyn Spielberg has been a privilege, and her unique approach to the genre highlights the importance of nurturing fresh voices in the industry. We’re excited to continue exploring narratives that resonate across cultures and look forward to further opportunities that strengthen the connection between Eastern and Western cinema.”

Medha Jaishankar, Head of JetSynthesys Los Angeles, added: “Please Don’t Feed the Children represents an exciting new chapter for JetSynthesys as we enter Hollywood’s vibrant creative space. Our role in this project reflects our commitment to cross-cultural collaboration and genre-defining storytelling. Supporting Destry’s directorial vision has been an inspiring journey, and we’re eager to bring this compelling film to audiences worldwide, showcasing the depth and creativity that horror can offer.”

JetSynthesys’ involvement in Please Don’t Feed the Children exemplifies the company’s strategy of positioning itself as a key player in the global entertainment landscape. This venture not only reaffirms JetSynthesys’ commitment to fostering innovative storytelling but also highlights its focus on cultivating the next generation of filmmakers shaping the future of cinema.