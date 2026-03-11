Hollywood Actor Mickey Rourke To Move Out of His L.A Home After Legal Order

73 year old Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, known for his movies such as The Wrestler and Sin City, is said to have been given an eviction notice by the Los Angeles County Superior Court. As per reports, Mickey was facing serious shelter problems after allegedly struggling to pay the rent.

It was said that Mickey had been renting the property since last year under a lease of $5200 per month. However, the lawsuit also stated that the rent was raised to $7000 dollars per month from the second month of his occupancy.

Rourke, even though he had starred in many acclaimed movies and also made it big by securing an Oscar nomination for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Wrestler”, seems to be struggling in reality. The judgement mentions that the rental agreement is cancelled and the lease is forfeited, which means that mickey can no longer have the right to occupy his home again.

This comes right after where Rourke was previously provided a notice demanding to pay $59,100 back in rent or to vacate the home within three days.

In January, he was also seen moving his belongings out of the house. Later, on January 6th, Mickey posted an Instagram video where he spoke about the reason why he didn’t pay the rent. He said that the house that he was living in was bought by two New Yorkers, and they did not put in an effort to repair the property, which is the reason why he stopped paying rent, as said by the actor. Also in that video, he spoke about a supposed GoFundMe Campaign launched to support the actor and a woman named Liya Joelle Jones who said that she is the assistant to Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines.

Supposedly, the fans believed it and raised $100,000 dollars for Mickey Rourke, to which Mickey rejected the appeal and was confused as to why someone would create a GoFundMe campaign on his behalf. “I don’t know why they did it, and I don’t even know what a GoFundMe foundation is, and what he said wasn’t very diplomatic, and he had done a terrible job in managing his career”. He also urged his audiences who funded him to withdraw the amount. And emphasized that he would not ask strangers or fans for a nickel, and said that he does not require any charity.

He later said that he is not the one to talk about himself but rather asked the viewers to question the prominent filmmakers that he’s worked with, which included big names such as Francis Coppola, Robert Rodriguez, and Darren Aronofsky. He also added that his life is very simple and he would not go to outside sources like that.