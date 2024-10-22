Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer: US media

New York: Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer, had reportedly been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer.

His condition comes as he is serving prison sentences for various sex crimes in both California and New York. Weinstein had faced several health issues recently, including a pale and frail appearance during a court hearing in September and emergency heart surgery last month.

Weinstein’s legal battles continue, as a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction due to errors in the trial process, allowing testimony from accusers not directly tied to the case.

A retrial was anticipated for November, though prosecutors now consider that timeline unlikely. Weinstein’s downfall, stemming from allegations by over 80 women, played a pivotal role in sparking the #MeToo movement. Despite the accusations, Weinstein maintains that all sexual encounters were consensual.







