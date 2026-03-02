 Top
Harrison Ford Receives SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

2 March 2026 11:36 AM IST

Actor Woody Harrelson took the stage and presented the award to the legendary actor during this upcoming ceremony

US actor Harrison Ford poses with the 61st SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award award during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

The Actors' Awards this year brought out new presenters to the stage. Delroy Lindo, known for his role In Ryan Coogler's Sinners, along with Gwyneth Paltrow and also Jenna Ortega were some of the prominent presenters for the 32nd Actors Awards, which was earlier called the SAG Awards.

This event is headed by SAG AFTRA with actor Sean Austin as its president. And actor Kristen Bell hosted this year’s program on March 1st, 2026.

Actor Harrison Ford, known for his roles in films like the Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Blade Runner, received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement award, which is the highest honour given to him for his exceptional contribution towards phenomenal films spread across a career of seven decades.

Actor Woody Harrelson presented the award to the legendary actor during this upcoming ceremony. In spite of not appearing in a movie together, the two actors share an onscreen connection discreetly. Harrelson had co-starred in the Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is actually a prequel to ‘Han Solo’, played by Harrison Ford.

This article is written by Nag Adithya , a student of Loyola Academy Interning with Deccan Chronicle.

