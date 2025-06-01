Hailee Steinfeld Marries NFL Star Josh Allen in Dreamy California Ceremony

American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a private, picturesque ceremony in California on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Several photos from the wedding have gone viral on social media, capturing the couple’s elegant celebration.

Hailee stunned in a strapless white gown, complemented by a flowing tulle veil, opera gloves, and a classic updo as she walked down the aisle. Josh Allen looked dashing in a traditional black tuxedo. The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 after being spotted on a dinner date in New York City. Despite the speculation, they remained private about their relationship. In November 2024, they made it official with a joint Instagram post showing Allen proposing to Steinfeld at a waterfront location adorned with roses and candles. The caption read “Nov. 22” along with two infinity symbols. They made their red carpet debut at the 14th Annual NFL Honors in New Orleans, and Allen also attended the after-party for the premiere of Sinners, a film starring Steinfeld, to show his support. Hailee Steinfeld, who began her career at age 10, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mattie Ross in True Grit. Josh Allen is entering his eighth NFL season and has signed a contract extension worth $330 million.

The article is authored by Kripa C Saji and intern from Loyala Academy