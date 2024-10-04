From Zendaya to Nora Fatehi: Special guests who attended Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show

Louis Vuitton’s latest runway show at Paris Fashion Week 2024 attracted a dazzling array of celebrities, including some of the biggest global icons. Nora Fatehi, known for her eclectic fashion choices, wore a head-turning ensemble that turned up the heat at the event.





Her Louis Vuitton outfit was reflective of how the global sensation likes to blend chic and style to create a statement look. Her appearance at the event was proof of her global appeal, further solidifying why she's hailed as a global star.





Nora, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 47 million subscribers on Instagram, was one of the special guests who attended the show. Apart from her, celebrities such as Hollywood actress Zendaya, K-Pop band Black Pink's Lisa, Congolese singer Gims and others brought their A-game in fashion to the event. With Zendaya and Nora Fatehi leading the charge, the event was a true celebration of fashion, culture, and star power.





Nora's global stardom got highlighted during FIFA World Cup's closing ceremony where she performed FIFA anthem featuring and sung by her, titled 'Light The Sky'. Her 2023 North America Tour saw sold-out performances across multiple cities, further solidifying her global appeal. Currently, she is basking in the success of her songs 'Dirty Little Secret' and 'Nora', and shooting for her next acting project 'Matka', which is set to release on November 14 this year.