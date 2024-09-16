 Top
16 Sep 2024 3:39 AM GMT
Shogun wins record 18 Emmys
US actress Jodie Foster winner Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "True Detective: Night Country" poses in the press room during the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles (Robyn Beck / AFP)
LOS ANGELES: The 76th annual Emmy Awards were handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

“Shogun” set a single season record for most wins with 18. “Shogun” won best drama series, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won acting awards for their roles.

“Hacks'' won the award for best comedy series. ”Baby Reindeer" and "The Bear'' won four awards apiece.

Early winners included Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Liza Colón-Zayas, who won awards for their work in the comedy series “The Bear.”

Stars presenting Emmys to their peers included: Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Martin Sheen.

Several actors and shows, including Rudolph , won last week. Rudolph won her sixth Emmy Award at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys for her voice work on “Big Mouth.” Jamie Lee Curtis also picked up a supporting actress Emmy last weekend for her appearance on “The Bear.”

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday's Emmys:

Supporting actor in a comedy series Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Supporting actor in a drama series Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Actor in a comedy series Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Supporting actress in a comedy series Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Supporting actress in a drama series Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Actress in a comedy series Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Reality competition program “The Traitors,” Peacock

Supporting actress limited Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Scripted variety series “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO/Max

Writing for a variety special Alex Edelman, “Just for Us”

Directing for a limited or anthology series Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Writing for a comedy series Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Talk series “The Daily Show,” Comedy Central

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Writing for a drama series Will Smith, “Slow Horses”

Writing for a limited series, anthology or movie Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Directing for a comedy series Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Governors award Greg Berlanti

Directing for a drama series Frederick E.O. Toye, “Shogun”

Actor in a limited, anthology series or movie Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Actress in a limited, anthology series or movie Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Limited, anthology series or movie “Baby Reindeer”

Actor in a drama series Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Actress in a drama series Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Drama series “Shogun”

Comedy series “Hacks”


