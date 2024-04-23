Find the largest screen to watch The Fall Guy, says Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling have paired up for the action comedy of the year! Full of action, humour and romance, Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) with director David Leitch, is all set to release their blockbuster big screen watch, The Fall Guy in theatres on 3rd May. After two high intensity trailers, fans of old-school action romance are looking forward to the adrenaline filled film this summer. Produced by Universal, Leitch’s 87North Productions and Ryan Gosling’s Entertainment 360, the film follows stuntman Colt Seavers and his eventful return to the big screen. He navigates the mystery behind a big missing movie star and winning back the love of his life.

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno speaks about her experience of working with David Leitch and Gosling on the film; Blunt says, “I just love David's movies; I love the flare and the madness of them. And I'm such a huge fan of Gosling! Also, the idea of it being a love letter to movies and to these stuntmen who risk their lives and limbs for us actors—literally taking the fall for us—was so appealing. Plus when I signed on, the part of Jody Moreno was still being written and developed, and so they brought me completely into the creative fold and I got to build my character with them, which was really amazing.”

The main stars, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling have off-the-charts on-screen chemistry, the romantic tension they shared got so intense that director David Leitch oftentimes forgot to call it a cut. “Yes, there was a lot of banter, and I love that Dave didn't want to call “cut” on it, as we rarely stuck to the script.”. The story is full of “death defying stunts”. Which would take “hours to set up only to drop someone off a building. It added an extra layer of tension” adds Blunt.

Speaking about how viewers should experience this film, Emily Blunt suggests, ‘Finding the largest screen to watch it on’ will enable audiences to truly appreciate 'all the layers, all the work, and all the love that went into The Fall Guy.’

The Fall Guy is the ultimate blockbuster three in one package. Catch the sizzling love letter to romance, action and comedy, available in English and Hindi, in theatres 3rd May 2024.