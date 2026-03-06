Details of Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ leak after test screening

From the past decade, the veteran actor Tom cruise has always been associated and enchanted the film buffs with the Mission Impossible Franchise. These series have shifted Cruise’s career from portraying dramatic roles to a blockbuster Action Star. His last acting role starring in an original film was in Doug Liman’s 2017 film ‘American Made’. But Now Cruise is set to shatter the world by joining hands with Director Alejandro González Iñárritu. And the result of their collaboration is Digger – an upcoming black comedy film that it’s studio Warner Bros. described as a comedy of “catastrophic proportions”. Digger’s list of cast is also very well stacked up with a list of powerhouse actors ranging from Sandra Huller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed and many more to be revealed yet.

The Film is dated to be released on October 2nd, 2026 which is nearly a huge gap of 6 months. But how are some of the key plot details and the core themes from this film are getting leaked?. World Of Reel has revealed that On Wednesday, a test screening was conducted in Los Angeles, and many viewers who were attended this screening has shared their opinions.

One Source has called the movie “awesome”, and noted that the film begins with Cruise as Digger Rockwell a Texan oil tycoon whose rig causes a catastrophic spill, sparking a potential global disaster. Suddenly convinced that fate has called him to save the world, he embarks on a chaotic hilarious Journey to save the world that the viewer described as ‘Over The Top’ and it even includes him meeting the president of the United states (Which is apparently played by Goodman). The Website has also boldly compared the film’s portrayal of themes to that of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece Dr.Strangelove of the 21st Century.

While some sources have appeared to appreciate the film, there were others who weren’t satisfied too. One audience member has told to World of Reel that Digger felt “Overstuffed and chaotic”, while still liking Cruise’s Larger than life cartoonish ‘Wild’ performance. They even said that, “It’s impossible not to be fascinated—it’s a mess in the best possible way.”

The Visual look of this film has also received praises aimed at Iñárritu’s longtime collaborator DP Emmanuel Lubezki’s inventive framing and blocking, while the production design in it was also stated to be stylish comparing it to Yorgos Lanthimo’s film Poor Things. But as everyone eagerly anticipating, Those audiences have revealed that it was Tom Cruise’s performance that is the main highlight of this film. As the Teaser of this film subtly revealed, Cruise’s characters feature heavy prosthetic makeup that consists of—a nose, pot belly, combed over hair which is topped off with a very thick southern accent. These details ring us a bell on one of his earlier character Les Grossman portrayed in the film Tropic Thunder.

John Goodman’s performance was also eulogized, and it is revealed that he plays the role of the President of United states. And although the rest of the cast has also provided equally terrific performances, the main highlights were only Cruise’s and Goodman’s whose performances are predicted to even dominate in the awards circle next year.

When Test Screenings are usually conducted by a studio to a group of audiences to estimate their reaction before releasing a film, to see if the movie is receiving good word of mouth and are they liking it which they have to answer it in a questionnaire. In this process the participants are also mandated to sign an NDA, in which they agree to not reveal about any little details of the film that they’re watching. But now, this leak is circulating widely around the internet with some users getting hyped up by it and others slightly upset as they considered it as giving away spoilers. Nevertheless, Warner Bros is yet to comment on this.

This article is Written by Yoga Adithya, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.