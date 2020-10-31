The Indian Premier League 2020

Sean Connery, the actor who defined James Bond, passes away at 90

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Oct 31, 2020, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 7:04 pm IST
Connery's portrayal of Agent 007 was ranked as the third-greatest hero in cinema history by the American Film Institute.
 Sean Connery in the scene where he is introduced as James Bond in Dr. No.

Legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery, who defined the role of British secret agent James Bond, has died aged 90.

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond, reprising the role in the first Bond film, Dr No, in 1962. He went on to portray the character in the next four Bond films -- From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967).

 

After a gap of nearly four years, when George Lazenby played the role in one film, Connery made a comeback with the 1971 classic, Diamonds Are Forever. His final Bond film was Never Say Never Again (1983).

Connery's portrayal of Agent 007 -- the code name of the fictious character -- was ranked as the third-greatest hero in cinema history by the American Film Institute.

But Connery also enjoyed a successful career outside of the Bond franchise.

He also starred in critical and commercial successes like Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

 

Connery also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1988 cult classic The Untouchables.

Born on August 25, 1930, Connery's early life was full of struggle. He first worked as milkman, then as a lorry driver, lifeguard, labourer, and as an artist's model for the Edinburgh College of Art. It was only when he took up bodybuilding that his journey towards cinema actually began.

However, despite working in several films between 1954 and 1961, it was the James Bond franchise which made Connery an international celebrity.

 

Although knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at an investiture ceremony in Edinburgh on July 5, 2000, Connery remained a vocal supporter of Scottish Independence and even financially supported the Scottish National Party until 2001.

