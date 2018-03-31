search on deccanchronicle.com
Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes open-heart surgery

ANI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 9:18 am IST
The surgeons have reported the actor to be in a stable condition.
Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly underwent emergency open-heart surgery on Thursday due to complications that arose from a previous heart surgery.

According to the Fox News, 70-year-old Schwarzenegger went to the hospital for an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve where he developed certain complications forcing the doctors to perform an open heart surgery on the actor.

 

The catheter valve replacement procedure is conducted to avoid the open heart surgery.

Earlier in 1997, the Terminator-star reportedly underwent a different heart surgery to replace an aortic valve. At the time, he said the condition was congenital.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had also served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

