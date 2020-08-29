157th Day Of Lockdown

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies from colon cancer

AFP
Published Aug 29, 2020, 8:55 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2020, 8:55 am IST
Boseman became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's 'Black Panther'
Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for "Black Panther" at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP File)
Los Angeles: Chadwick Boseman, the star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther," has died from colon cancer, his publicist told AFP Friday.

Boseman, who was in his 40s, had not publicly discussed his condition -- which was first diagnosed in 2016 -- and continued to work on major Hollywood films.

 

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," said a statement posted to Boseman's social media accounts.

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

Boseman became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's "Black Panther."

The movie, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

 

Earlier in his career, Boseman played black icons Jackie Robinson in "42" and James Brown in "Get on Up."

He recently appeared in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" and was set to appear in a sequel to "Black Panther" due in 2022.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all" and filmed projects "during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the family's statement said.

Tags: chadwick boseman death, colon cancer, black panther actor, avengers actor, black superhero


