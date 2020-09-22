Entertainment Hollywood 22 Sep 2020 TIFF Diary: Could No ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

TIFF Diary: Could Nomadland just be the film of the Year of Covid?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUPARNA SHARMA
Published Sep 22, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Look, who hasn't lost a job, and who hasn't dreamed of just wandering?
Frances McDormand in Nomadland.
 Frances McDormand in Nomadland.

In these listless Covid times, Chinese-American film director Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, about a woman who travels through the American west in a van after losing her job and her home, seems to be the film of the year.

On Sunday, Nomadland took home the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival 2020 (Tiff). Just last Saturday, it received the Golden Lion Award for best film at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival. That’s an accomplishment no other film can lay claim to. Venice is 77 years old, Tiff 45. 

 

Nomadland stars two-time Oscar winner for best actress, Frances McDormand as Fern, along with many “actual nomads” that Zhao cast while on her own travels through the area.

Chloe ZhaoAn adaptation of journalist Jessica Bruder’s non-fiction book, Zhao has scripted and edited the film which is scheduled to release in theatres in December.

Two things set apart TIFF from the other film festivals in the group of Big 4 —  Cannes, Venice, Berlin and Toronto.

First, unlike the others, TIFF consciously, doggedly and sincerely pursues inclusivity in the films, directors and actors it picks to showcase during the 11-days festival. It also actively seeks to widen and enlighten conversations around films by bringing in "women, people of colour, people with disabilities, and people from the LGBTQ communities” -- the marginalised, who are often not seen on or behind the screen. Every year TIFF also seeks out and opens its doors to journalists from under-represented sections. That changes not just what we view, but also how we view and talk about films.

 

Second, TIFF has, over the years, earned a reputation for being what I call the “Oracle of Oscars”. With sharp accuracy, TIFF audiences have been picking and rewarding films that go on to be nominated for various categories at the Oscars, often winning best picture and other awards.

All of this year’s top winners at TIFF are directed by women. The first runner-up in the best film category was Regina King’s One Night in Miami, which brings together Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and NFL legend Jim Brown for one night to discuss race. 

 

For India, however, the film of the year of Covid is most likely Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple that TIFF’s artistic directors called a “masterfully composed second feature” which “examines a lifetime journey devoted to the art of Indian classical music”.

Tamhane’s last film, Court, was India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2015. It didn’t make it to the nominations.

The Oscars are still eight months away — the ceremony will take place on April 25, 2021, and the eligibility criteria has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021. But if TIFF audiences have got it right this time, we may see Tamhane at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, celebrating a film that tells the story of an “idealistic young performer who dreams of capturing the magic of a musical tradition.”

 

Or, as one Twitter review described the film, "AaaaaaaaaaAaaaaaaa..."

...
Tags: tiff, toronto international film festival, nomadland, frances mcdormand, chloe zhao, chaitanya tamhane, the disciple


Latest From Entertainment

Sandalwood actor Loose Mada aka Yogi (Instagram photo)

Kannada actor Loose Mada Yogi, cricketer NC Aiyappa grilled in drugs case

Regina King accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for

‘Schitt’s Creek' sweeps the comedy Emmys, ‘Succession’ tops the Awards

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!” Payal Ghosh tweeted. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Dani Charles, Silverscreen Media)

Anurag Kashyap kept workplace safe for women, former wife says on #MeToo allegation

This image released by NBC shows Eddie Murphy as Buckwheat during the

No red carpet, no fancy gowns, it's pajamas as Hollywood gets set for virtual Emmys



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

TIFF Diary: Here at last, a film fest you can watch in your pajamas

A still from Tove, a Swedish-language film about an illustrator's life of tumult in the years after WWII.

Netflix to release extra episode of Tiger King

Still from the show 'Tiger King' (Twitter)

TIFF Diary: The mendacity of Duranty and the truth of Mr Jones

A scene from Mr Jones, Agnieszka Holland's film about truth and propaganda.

Quentin Tarantino looks back at 'Grindhouse' failure

Quentin Tarantino (Twitter)

Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' streaming online now

Still from the movie 'Little Women' (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham