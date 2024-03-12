20th Century Studios Revives Horror Classic with The First Omen



Production Details



Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, "The First Omen" draws inspiration from David Seltzer's original characters, with a gripping storyline crafted by Ben Jacoby. The screenplay, penned by Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas, promises to deliver a bone-chilling narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine helm the production, with Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan serving as executive producers.



Release Date



As a prequel to the beloved horror franchise, "The First Omen" is slated to hit theaters exclusively on April 5, 2024. Horror enthusiasts and fans of the original series alike can mark their calendars for this eagerly anticipated release, which promises to reignite the terror of the Omen saga.



Hollywood has a knack for producing spine-chilling horror movies, and now, 20th Century Studios is breathing new life into the iconic Omen series with its upcoming film, "The First Omen." Recently, the studio dropped an eerie new trailer for the movie, which is set to hit theaters early next month. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, known for her work on FX's "Legion," this latest installment promises to send shivers down viewers' spines just like its predecessors.The original Omen movie, released in the 1970s, centered around a young boy named Damien Thorn, who is unwittingly adopted into a family, only to discover that he is the Antichrist, the son of Satan. Now, "The First Omen" takes audiences on a fresh journey into the depths of darkness, offering a sinister twist on the classic tale.Plot Synopsis"The First Omen" follows the story of a young American woman dispatched to Rome to serve the church. However, her faith is put to the ultimate test when she encounters a malevolent force that threatens to consume her. As she delves deeper into the shadows, she uncovers a chilling conspiracy that poses a grave danger to humanity, confronting the very essence of evil itself. The film boasts a stellar cast including Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy.