2026 OSCARS: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
This year, multiple films have a higher chance of winning in some categories, while others have clear winners already decided
We’re just barely a week away from the Academy Awards. The Internet has been going gaga over the recent releases of anonymous voters who have given out their picks. The main controversial part about this is the identity of the voters and what exactly their choices were for the awards. Apart from this, 2025 was also considered a year of pathbreaking cinema by many. The films have already proven themselves this year at the BAFTA and the Golden Globe. Be it Paul Thomas Anderson’s polarising political satire, Ryan Coogler’s Vampire Blues Musical Drama, or Chloe Zhao’s medieval Shakespearean tragedy that shook the audiences to the core. 2025 has truly been a wild year for cinema.
Out of all the movie studios, Warner bros is the frontrunner in this race -- with its two big-budget films leading with more than 30 nominations. Neon and A24 are trailing (18) and (11), respectively, which is a tremendous feat because both are Independent production companies. The Streaming Giant Netflix has also received 16 nods for it’s Auteur Driven films Frankenstein and Train Dreams.
This year, multiple films have a higher chance of winning in some categories, while others have clear winners already decided. So let’s dig in through our Oscar predictions in which we’re going to tell who will win and who actually deserves to win across all the categories, featuring the showdown between One Battle After Another and Sinners, to the tight Best Actor race between Timothee Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan.
Actor in a Leading Role
Nominees:
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle after Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Who Will Win: Timothee Chalamet
Who Should Win: Michael B Jordan
Actress in a Leading Role
Nominees:
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Who Will Win: Jessie Buckley
Who Should Win: Renate Reinsve
Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominees:
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle after Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle after Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Who Will Win: Sean Penn
Who Should Win: Stellan Skarsgard
Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominees:
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle after Another
Who Will Win: Teyana Taylor
Who Should Win: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Nominees:
Blue Moon - Written by Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident - Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators - Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme - Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners - Written by Ryan Coogler
Who Will Win: Sinners
Who Should Win: Marty Supreme
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Nominees:
Bugonia - Screenplay by Will Tracy
Frankenstein - Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet - Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle after Another - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams - Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Who Will Win: Paul Thomas Anderson
Who Should Win: Frankenstein
Sound
Nominees:
F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle after Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirāt - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Who Will Win: F1
Who Should Win: One Battle After Another
Production Design
Nominees:
Frankenstein - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Hamnet - Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
Marty Supreme - Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
One Battle after Another - Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Sinners - Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Who Will Win: Frankenstein
Who Should Win: Marty Supreme
Music (Original Song)
Nominees:
Dear Me - from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Golden - from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park
I Lied To You - from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
Sweet Dreams Of Joy - from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
Train Dreams - from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave
Who Will Win: I Lied To You
Who Should Win: Train Dreams
Music (Original Score)
Nominees:
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle after Another - Jonny Greenwood
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Who Will Win: Ludwig Goransson
Who Should Win: Jonny Greenwood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominees:
Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Who Will Win: Frankenstein
Who Should Win: Frankenstein
International Feature Film
Nominees:
Brazil - The Secret Agent
France - It Was Just an Accident
Norway - Sentimental Value
Spain - Sirāt
Tunisia - The Voice of Hind Rajab
Who Will Win: Sentimental Value
Who Should Win: The Secret Agent
Film Editing
Nominees:
F1 - Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle after Another - Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners - Michael P. Shawver
Who Will Win: One Battle After Another
Who Should Win: F1
Documentary Short Film
Nominees:
All the Empty Rooms - Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud - Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" - Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
This article is written by Satvik AVP and Yoga Adithya, students of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.