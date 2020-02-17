Sex and the City's Magda aka Lynn Cohen no more

Entertainment Hollywood 17 Feb 2020 Sex and the City ...
Lynn Cohen played Magda, the hired housekeeper/nanny who is a constant to one of the show's leads Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)
Veteran film and theatre actor Lynn Cohen, best known for playing the role of Magda on “Sex and the City” series, passed away at the age of 86.

According to Deadline, the actor breathed her last on Friday. No cause of death was given in the announcement by her management company.

 

Lynn Cohen played Magda, the hired housekeeper/nanny who is a constant to one of the show's leads Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).

The actor also reprised her part in the two film versions -- “Sex and the City” (2008) and “Sex and the City 2” (2010) -- of the HBO series.

Her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall remembered Lynn Cohen as a “beautiful” and “intelligent” person.

“Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP,” wrote Parker on Instagram.

“Lynn was a stand out in everything she was a part of. Also a lovely and intelligent person. We will miss her,” tweeted Davis.

“Our beautiful #lynncohen 'Passing through nature to eternity' RIPx,” wrote Cattrall on the microblogging site.

Lynn Cohen's television credits also include recurring roles on the shows “Damages”, “Nurse Jackie”, “The Affair”, and “Law & Order”. She also featured in guest roles on “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”, “God Friended Me”, and “Master of None”.

On the big screen, she starred as former Israel Prime Minister Golda Meir in the Academy Award-nominated “Munich”, directed by Steven Spielberg. She also featured in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, “Across The Universe”, and “Vanya on 42nd Street”, among others.

Her stage roles on Broadway include “Orpheus Descending” and “Ivanov”.

The actor was a regular in the New York Theater community and earned her Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations. She also earned the New Dramatists' Bowden Award, Fox Fellow, Lilly Award and the Richard Seff Award from Actor's Equity Association.

Lynn Cohen is survived by her spouse, Ronald Cohen. No memorial plans have been announced.

